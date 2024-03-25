Joey King and Steven Piet‘s love story is straight out of a fairytale.

The pair first crossed paths in 2018 on the set of The Act, in which King portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet served as a director and co-executive producer on the limited Hulu series, which premiered on the streaming service the following year.

Though the couple didn’t take their relationship to the next level until about a year after they met, King and Piet have proven to be one of Hollywood’s it-couples ever since King began posting photos of the pair via social media in November 2019.

Nearly two years after quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic, King revealed that Piet popped the question on February 22, 2022, in a heartfelt caption posted to Instagram.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” the actress wrote alongside a series of photos from their engagement.

She continued, “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

In August 2023, sources exclusively told Us Weekly all about King’s bachelorette party and how wedding planning was going.

“She spent the weekend [in Napa, California] drinking wine, dancing and playing games with friends,” the insider dished. “She felt very showered with love, but the wedding is quickly approaching, so she’s really in the thick of it.”

A separate source added, “Joey wants a simple and elegant affair. She’s so excited to be a bride and [knows] Steven [Piet] is her soulmate. They both feel very lucky to have found each other.”

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends in Mallorca, Spain the following month.

Keep reading to see King and Piet’s relationship timeline, from meeting on set to tying the knot.

October 2018

King and Piet met on the set of The Act in October 2018. At the time, King was dating Jacob Elordi; however, they split the following month.

September 2019

The twosome were spotted canoodling while watching Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Later that month, King and Piet posed on the red carpet together in a group photo at an Emmys party.

November 2019

King posted a carousel of photos via Instagram from a day at Disneyland with a group of friends, including Piet.

February 2020

King and Piet attended Paris Fashion Week together just before the pandemic hit in March. The following month, they made it clear they were quarantining together in an Instagram post captioned, “Quaranteam.”

February 2022

The Kissing Booth actress revealed that Piet proposed to her on February 22, 2022, sharing the exciting news in an emotional Instagram tribute to her then-fiancé.

September 2023

King and Piet tied the knot in front of family and friends in an intimate wedding in Mallorca, Spain.

February 2024

King later shared that ahead of their nuptials abroad, the couple legally wed in California.

“For Valentine’s Day I thought I’d share this rager of a memory. August 19th 2023. Steven and I legally had to get married in the states before our September wedding in Mallorca,” she wrote via Instagram. “Obviously we wanted it to be a bit of a party. So we got some sickeningly hot outfits, gathered family (my mom made me a bouquet from the dollar store), hit up a place called Same Day Marriage in Los Angeles, and went bowling and partied. Happy Valentine’s Day you babes!!!”

March 2024

King gushed over married life with Piet in March 2024.

“The funny thing is… not much has [changed] ’cause we already lived together before we got married… I have to say, like, everything’s just, like, a little bit, like, sweeter… Everything just feels sweeter,” she told Extra.

King added, “Your day to day doesn’t really change that much, but there is, like, a feeling about it that is different and it’s, like, a really lovely feeling.”