Joey King Wants a Simple and Elegant Wedding to Steven Piet

Joey King has switched from party mode to wedding planning after celebrating her bachelorette with friends and family.

“She spent the weekend [in Napa, California] drinking wine, dancing and playing games with friends,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “She felt very showered with love, but the wedding is quickly approaching, so she’s really in the thick of it.”

Another insider went on to share that the couple’s wedding is “not going to be huge or ostentatious,” adding, “Joey wants a simple and elegant affair. She’s so excited to be a bride and [knows] Steven [Piet] is her soulmate. They both feel very lucky to have found each other.”

King, 24, shared glimpses of her bachelorette party with fans via Instagram. “OHHHHHHHH S——-T👰🏼‍♀️🍆,” she captioned pics of herself sporting an off-white cut-out dress and veil to a wine tasting.

The actress and her guests also got into the bachelorette spirit by dressing as their favorite celebrities named Steve — including Steven Tyler, Steve Jobs and Steve Irwin — in a hilarious TikTok video. “I love all my Steve(n)s 🥰,” King, who dressed up as her fiancé, captioned the clip via Instagram on July 24.

King’s bachelorette party took place over a year after she and the producer, 32, got engaged after more than three years of dating in February 2022. One month after he popped the question, King announced their engagement news via Instagram.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons [sic] presence and heart could feel like a real home,” wrote alongside snaps from their special day.

She continued: “I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet — who met King while working on the Hulu miniseries The Act — stated that King had “unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed” in an engagement Instagram post of his own.

King’s engagement ring was designed by the Brooklyn-based jewelry company Mociun. The Clear Cut founder and CEO Olivia Landau exclusively told Us that “the ring appears to be an elongated oval diamond set east-west on a gold band with a singular epaulette and baguette stones on one side.” She also revealed that a similar design could retail for around $20,000 to $30,000, depending on the quality of the diamond.

Prior to her romance with Piet, King notably dated her The Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi. After Elordi, 26, sparked breakup speculation by deleting his social media in November 2018, the pair seemingly called it quits the following year.

Elordi, for his part, later moved on with his Euphoria costar Zendaya and model Kaia Gerber. Us confirmed in May 2022 that he and Olivia Jade Giannulli were officially dating. The two called it quits that August.

For more on King, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.