A stunning stone! Joey King announced her engagement to Steven Piet on Tuesday, March 1 — and Us Weekly’s Stylish didn’t waste any time getting the deets on her gorgeous ring.

The 22-year-old actress’ rock isn’t just massive, it’s also extremely unique. The sparkler was designed by Brooklyn-based jewelry company Mociun.

According to Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, “the ring appears to be an elongated oval diamond set east west on a gold band with a single epaulette and baguette stones on one side.” She explained that similar design, pending the quality of the stone, would retail for approximately $20,000 to $30,000.

While the world is just now buzzing about the pair’s engagement, it turns out they’ve been soaking up their new status as husband and wife to be for a few weeks.

King revealed in her Instagram caption that Piet actually popped the question on February 2, making her “the luckiest lady alive.”

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” she captioned a gallery of images from the proposal. “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful.”

It didn’t take long before the congratulations started pouring in. Lana Condor, who announced her engagement earlier this month, wrote, “AHHHH!!! CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!!! IM SCREAMING,” while Sabrina Carpenter joked, “Still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys.”

Piet, for his part, also took to Instagram to share the happy news, noting that the actress “unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

King and Piet, who is a producer, have been dating for more than two years. They met while working on set of The Act, a Hulu mini series.

Prior to her relationship with Piet, King dated Jacob Elordi from 2017 until early 2019. The former couple played on-screen lovers in Netflix’s Kissing Booth.

