Joey King shared a glimpse of her Napa Valley bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Steven Piet.

The actress, 23, shared a series of photos showing her trip to Cakebread Cellars in California’s wine region on Saturday, July 23, nearly 18 months after she first got engaged. “OHHHHHHHH S——-T👰🏼‍♀️🍆,” King captioned the snaps via Instagram.

She wore an off-white halter top sundress with a midriff cutout to the vino tasting. The bride-to-be topped off her look with sunglasses and a veil.

In another photo, King showed off the cookies that were made especially for her bachelorette bash. The cookie depicted men’s shorts with a cloud pattern and a clear outline of a phallus. After all, what’s a bachelorette party without penis-shaped pastries?

Perhaps that’s the pic that had her “I Can See You” costar Taylor Lautner commenting, “JOEY.” Meanwhile, the actor’s wife Tay Lautner (née Dome) wrote, “Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

Local Sonoma County baker Frosty’z Bakery by Jaeden was commissioned to make King’s pre-wedding goodies. Hunter King, one of Joey’s sisters, wrote via Instagram that the bakery “brought my cookie dreams to life” for the occasion. In addition to the tight shorts cookie, other baked goods featured clouds and diamond rings with “the bride is on Cloud 9” and “J + S” written in icing.

Joey and Piet, 32, got engaged in March 2022. “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” the Kissing Booth star wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a series of photos of her and the producer kissing. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

The pair waited one month before publicly announcing their relationship milestone. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive,” Joey continued in her caption. “I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet and Joey met on the set of The Act. Piet was a producer on the Hulu miniseries, in which Joey played Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The role earned the actress nominations at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards after its 2019 debut.

Prior to dating Pietz, Joey dated her Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi from 2017 until early 2019.