Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have been spotted together several times since their August 2022 split, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that they’re not quite a couple — yet.

“They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” the source says of the YouTube star, 23, and the Euphoria actor, 25. “This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

The duo were photographed earlier this week soaking up the sun at the beach in Paraggi, which is near Portofino. Last month, they were spotted visiting a car dealership in Los Angeles. In one snap, Elordi bent down to embrace Giannulli, and in another photo, Elordi threw his arm across Giannulli’s chest as they waited for their car.

“They wanted to see if their connection was still there,” the insider tells Us of the pair’s recent reunions. “They both seem really happy and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together.”

The twosome initially sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in L.A. “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that their then-budding romance was “going well” and there were “sparks between them.”

Elordi had split from Kaia Gerber in November 2021, while Giannulli called it quits with on-and-off boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021.

In May 2022, Us confirmed that Elordi and Giannulli were officially dating after they were photographed smiling together while taking their dogs for a walk in a West Coast park.

Three months later, however, the pair called it quits. An insider told Us at the time that Giannulli was “single and having fun,” while Elordi was “completely focused” on his burgeoning career.

According to the first source, however, the twosome “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again.

“When they first started dating, the attraction and chemistry was there, but they were both on the same page at the time in terms of not wanting to be tied down in a committed relationship,” the insider says, noting that Elordi and Giannulli “still had a strong connection” despite their breakup. “They also hang in the same circle of friends, so they had seen each other fairly often. They handled the split very maturely and would still spend time together despite being just friends.”

Before dating Giannulli, Elordi was linked to Joey King and Zendaya. He later dated Gerber, 21, from September 2020 to November 2021.

Giannulli, for her part, initially split from Guthy, 27, in May 2019, but they reconciled later that year. By August 2021, however, the duo had pulled the plug on their romance for good.