Back on? Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were spotted getting cozy nearly one year after their split.

The Euphoria star, 25, and the influencer, 23, went to a car dealership together in Los Angeles on Monday, May 8, in photos obtained by Just Jared. In one snap, Elordi bent down to embrace Giannulli, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black top. In another photo, the Kissing Booth actor threw his arm across the social media star’s chest as they waited for their car.

The Deep Water star and the Dancing With the Stars alum first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in L.A.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that their then-budding romance was “going well” and there were “sparks between them.” (Elordi had split from Kaia Gerber in November 2021, while Giannulli called it quits with off-and-on boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In May 2022, Us confirmed that the Swinging Safari actor and the YouTuber were officially dating after they were photographed smiling together while taking their dogs for a walk in a Los Angeles park.

Three months later, however, the duo called it quits. An insider told Us at the time that Giannulli was “single and having fun,” while Elordi was “completely focused” on his burgeoning career. “He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the source added, noting that the pair “hung out earlier this summer” but were “not dating.”

Elordi has been open about how difficult it’s been to adjust to dating in the public eye after rising to fame over the past few years. “You want it to be genuine and real and have all the feelings of what you read in 1920s literature, but when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult,” he told Vanity Fair in November 2020, adding that his idea of a perfect date is “a night in Paris with wine, and you’re dressed to the nines.”

Before he was linked to Giannulli, Elordi was linked to Joey King and Zendaya. He later dated Gerber, 21, from September 2020 to November 2021. The supermodel gushed about her then-beau in a cover story for Vogue‘s June/July 2021 issue. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she explained. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Gerber has since moved on with Austin Butler, to whom she was first linked in late 2021.

Giannulli, for her part, initially split from Guthy, 27, in May 2019, but they reconciled later that year. By August 2021, however, the duo had called it quits again. That month, the California native told Instagram followers she was “single” during a Q&A with fans.