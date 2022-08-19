Living it up! While Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi “enjoyed spending time together,” the duo have called it quits and are happy living life solo, a source tells Us Weekly.

Giannulli, 22, is currently “single and having fun,” the insider tells Us. The social media influencer is “living it up” with her friends while Elordi, 25, is “completely focused” on growing his career.

“He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the source confirms, noting that the duo “hung out earlier this summer” but are “not dating.” Life & Style was first to break the news.

The YouTuber and the Kissing Booth star first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after they were spotted getting coffee together in Los Angeles.

In May, Us confirmed the twosome were dating after they were seen once again at an L.A. park with their dogs, smiling and talking as they played with their pups. A source told Us at the time that there were “sparks” flying between them.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” an insider told Us. The Euphoria actor split from Kaia Gerber the month prior, while the California native called it quits with on-off boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021.

Giannulli’s relationship with the Guthy, 26, served as a refuge for the Dancing With the Stars alum, whose parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, served prison time after they pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.

At the time, a source told Us that Olivia moved in with the musician amid the public backlash. “She is completely in hiding right now,” the insider said. “Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

Two months later, a source revealed to Us that Guthy had provided emotional support for Jade during the tumultuous time. “Jackson has been there for Olivia,” the insider said. “Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive.”

Elordi, for his part, dated Gerber, 20, for less than a year before calling it quits. In December 2021, the Australia native opened up about how his romance with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter helped him adjust to having relationships in the public eye.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told Men’s Health in an interview that was conducted before the pair went their separate ways. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

While the former couple attempted to keep their romance low-key, the model opened up about Elordi during a conversation with Vogue ahead of their split.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told the magazine for the June/July 2021 cover story. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!