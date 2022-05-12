A romantic outing? Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were spotted enjoying a day at the park in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 11.

In the photos, Giannulli, 22, wears an oversized black sweatshirt with black sunglasses, black stockings, white socks and black loafers. Elordi, 24, dons a blue Balenciaga Athletes hoodie with black shorts and green sneakers.

In one photo, the Euphoria star leans in close to the YouTuber while she tilts her head back.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were photographed grabbing coffee in Los Angeles just one month after Elordi’s split from Kaia Gerber. Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Kissing Booth actor and the beauty influencer were “enjoying hanging out together” but “keeping it casual.”

“They both got out of relationships recently so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” the insider continued. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

In November 2021, In Touch reported that Elordi and Gerber’s breakup came down to the fact their “schedules conflicted [and] they weren’t spending much time together,” adding that there were “no hard feelings” between them.

Giannulli previously dated singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy on and off from January 2019 to August 2021. Her relationship with the musician was a refuge for the influencer, whose parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, respectively served prison time after they pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.

At the time, a source told Us that Olivia moved in with her then-boyfriend Guthy amid the public backlash. “She is completely in hiding right now,” the source said. “Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

Two months later, a source told Us that Guthy had provided emotional support to the Dancing With the Stars alum during the turbulent time.

“Jackson has been there for Olivia,” the insider said. “Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive. It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”