Friendly exes? On the heels of Olivia Jade Giannulli’s big save during the Monday, October 18, episode of Dancing With the Stars, she was spotted alongside ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy — nearly three months after the pair called it quits on their relationship.

The DWTS season 30 contestant, 22, was photographed running errands with Guthy, 25, on Tuesday, October 19. The YouTuber looked casual in a white tank top, pink sweatpants and a black face mask, while her former beau donned a coordinating face mask and a white shirt. They were spotted leaving a cannabis store in Los Angeles before getting into a car that was parked outside the establishment.

The pair, who had reconciled in 2019 following the college admissions scandal, previously called it quits on their romance for the second time in August. The influencer confirmed the news via Instagram Story after one of her followers asked if she was single. “I am indeed,” Giannulli wrote at the time, alongside a snap of her smiling with her arm lifted in the air.

Later in the social media Q&A, Giannulli offered helpful dating advice to other women in their 20s. “You’re still so young!” she noted. “Have fun, be safe, & let the universe do it’s [sic] thingggg. What is meant to be will be.”

Us Weekly previously broke the news in May 2019 that the musician ended their relationship amid the college admissions scandal, in which her parents — Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — were implicated.

“Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” a source confirmed to Us at the time. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

Several months after their split, the pair rekindled their romance, remaining together for nearly two years ahead of their most recent breakup.

News of the pair’s recent outing came weeks after it was speculated that Olivia Jade was having an affair with DWTS coach Val Chmerkovskiy, which she has since slammed as false.

“Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” she explained in a TikTok video, which was posted on Sunday, October 17. “First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife [Jenna Johnson].”

The dance partners further shut down rumors after Monday night’s show.

“It was honestly just because I saw this video getting a lot of traction and then I was like, ‘We’re ending this here. This is a complete, like, it just wasn’t true,’” Olivia Jade told Us and other reporters. “So I just spoke out on it. … We want to win this trophy. We’re not focused on that.”

The two-time mirrorball champ, 35, echoed his partner’s sentiments, noting that “people say crazy things all the time,” but that the duo didn’t want online rumors overshadowing their dance journey.

“I just don’t want it to take away from what’s really happening, which is a lot of work,” Chmerkovskiy added. “A lot of effort, a lot of joy. Of course, a lot of joy because we’re both having a blast. I love dance. If anything, I have a romance with dance and the opportunity to perform. I get a chance to perform with her, you know? And we get a chance to share this moment together. Of course, there’s an intimate moment, a special moment, but that has nothing to do with that. It has to do with this, the fact that we give this chance to perform in front of millions of people and look fairly decent doing it.”

Scroll below to see photos of the former couple’s recent outing: