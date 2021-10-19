Born to hand jive, baby! Dancing With the Stars took on Grease during the Monday, October 18, episode, with each couple conquering a different number from the famous 1971 musical.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade Giannulli opened the show with a foxtrot to “Summer Nights,” a song that means a lot to both of them. Olivia noted during rehearsal that she’d watched the movie dozens of times in her life, while Val explained that Danny Zuko (portrayed by John Travolta in the Oscar-nominated movie), was part of the reason he wanted to become a dancer.

“It was full of fun, it was entertaining. Olivia, you are becoming one heck of a dancer and Val, you’re choreography is just great,” Len Goodman said after their high-energy routine.

However, he wasn’t impressed with every number. The head judge noted that while Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson performed a “high octave” jive, it was also “problematic.” He didn’t seem to mind, noting that he was dedicating the number to his wife, Maryse Mizanin.

Olivia Newton-John, who portrayed Sandy during the 1978 movie, appeared many times during the night via video to share her own memories from the project. Frankie Avalon, who sang “Beauty School Dropout” in the movie, also appeared live in the ballroom to perform the song once again, while Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten danced

They spoke to Didi Conn, the movie’s Frenchie, via video chat, who was “so excited” to see it happen. “Frenchie just wants everybody to be not only beautiful on the outside but to know that they’re loved,” the icon, 70, told the Talk cohost about taking on the character. “Have fun!”

The pair did just that, but Derek Hough wanted a bit more — so much so that he was the only one not to award the pair with a 10.

The emotions were also running high during Grease week, especially for Kenya Moore, who danced a beautiful rumba to “There Are Worst Things I Could Do,” a song from the film that Rizzo sang when she thought she was pregnant. The RHOA star related to the moment, revealing during her package that her mother wanted to place her for adoption when she was born. Instead, her grandmother adopted her and raised her.

“Thank you for being the light of my life and the best woman I’ve ever met,” Kenya said when host Tyra Banks asked what she’d like to say to her late grandmother.

The emotions continued with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, who both teared up ahead of their foxtrot about how much their friendship has grown. The duo earned a standing ovation from Len, and became the first pair to earn a perfect score for their foxtrot.

Olivia Jade and Val landed in the bottom with Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko. Derek saved Olivia and Val, while Bruno and Carrie Ann saved Mel C. Ultimately, Len chose to save Olivia.

Scroll down to see all the scores from Grease week: