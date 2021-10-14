'DWTS' Cast Takes on 'Grease': Find Out Who Will Dance to Which Song

Becoming hopelessly devoted! The Dancing With the Stars cast will perform classic numbers from Grease during the Monday, October 18, episode, and Us Weekly has the exclusive lineup of which pairs will dance to which numbers.

The 1971 musical was famously adapted into the 1978 romantic comedy film, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as the leading duo, Danny and Sandy. The film became a classic, specifically for its Oscar-nominated soundtrack — filled with hits the partners will take on next week.

The season 30 Dancing With the Stars cast has remained mostly tight-lipped about their plans for Grease week, but JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson gave Us and other reporters a hint of what to expect following their performance on the Tuesday, October 12, episode.

“I am looking forward to hopefully a fast song. I’m looking forward to a cute little costume,” the Dance Moms alum, 18, told reporters. Johnson, 27, chimed in: “Keyword, ‘little.’ … New human over here.

“Listen when I finally get a chance — hopefully on the show, but it doesn’t have to be on the show, it will be just in life — to tell the story of how Jenna changed my life and changed the way that I look at myself, I cannot wait to do,” Siwa added.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star later reflected on how her partner and how the show has served as an “escape” for her during tough times.

“What goes on in my personal life — every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told Us. “It’s tough and it’s tricky, but luckily, I have really good people in my life. And I’m really lucky that every day this week, I got to spend three hours with my best friend in rehearsals and we got to dance.”

Alan Bersten, for his part, told Us that he was looking forward to “not wearing a wig” after wearing one during both Disney week performances. His partner, Amanda Kloots, however, enjoyed getting all dressed up two nights in a row.

“Honestly though, it was really fun to dress up — tonight, especially — I mean, I had to go deep and kind of method today and, like, really be intense to get into this Cruella character because it’s so not me, but I really enjoyed it,” the Talk cohost, 39, said after dancing the paso doble to “Call Me Cruella” for Villains night. “It was kind of fun.”

Scroll down to find out what every pair will dance to: