Not here for the drama. Olivia Jade Giannulli clapped back after a TikTok user shared a clip featuring rumors about a Dancing With the Stars celebrity getting close to their married partner.

While the user didn’t name anyone, many assumed that the video — which has since been deleted — was referencing the YouTube star, 22, and Val Chmerkovskiy, who has been married to professional dancer Jenna Johnson since April 2019.

“Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” Giannulli said in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, October 17. “First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife.”

@oliviajadeg clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further. ♬ original sound – Olivia Jade

She continued, “It’s just a dance show and we’re just friends. I don’t know why everything has to be something, but I’ve already obviously seen a ton of negative comments,” she continued in the TikTok video, also calling out the user who posted — and has now deleted — the original video. “And I’d get it if it was true, but it’s not, so let’s end this here and let’s f–king dance and have fun on this show, and not create lies especially when you also have almost 400k followers. It’s not cool.”

The influencer is no stranger to scandal, as she joined the ABC competition series to clean up her image following the national college admissions scandal. In 2019, her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying bribes to USC in order for Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella Giannulli, to be admitted. They both served sentences in prison and paid a combined $400,000 in fines.

Since being cast on season 30, Olivia Jade has been open about her ups and downs and Chmerkovskiy, 35, has continuously come to her defense.

Following the first week on Dancing With the Stars, the two-time pro told Us Weekly that he was extremely proud of his partner and her positive attitude.

“I think this is a great experience for Olivia, but this is an experience that she has — and continues to — earn every single day,” he said at the time. “She came into the room with the desire to do her best, to learn the craft. She respects the show, she loves the show, she’s a fan of the show. All I want to do is teach her how to dance and let her shine.”

He continued, “Everything else, her parents gave her: they gave her the talent, they gave her the look, they gave her the discipline. Now, she’s taken all the qualities that all the folks in her life gave her and she’s carrying them forward with a lot of pride and grace and I’m just a small part of her story. Her story’s gonna be long and prosperous and beautiful and I’m excited.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.