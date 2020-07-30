Joey King is a style chameleon who always knows how to make a statement. To prove it, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up some of the 21-year-old’s best fashion moments of all time.

The young star has been acting her whole life, but she rose to fame in 2010 when she starred alongside Selena Gomez in Ramona and Beezus. Since then, she’s become one of Hollywood’s leading young ladies, starring in Hulu’s true-crime drama series, The Act, and Netflix rom-com, The Kissing Booth.

With major TV and film roles comes equally as major awards shows. In September 2019, the first-time Emmy nominee made red carpet history in a stunning Zac Posen gown. The elegant number was the definition of red carpet glam.

While the L.A. native can undoubtedly rock a classic style gown, she’s also unafraid to turn heads in bold, buzzworthy styles. That includes bold colors ranging from bright green to eye-catching ombré to unique patterns that double as optical illusions.

King’s 2020 Critics’ Choice outfit is the perfect example of her fun personality-infused style. The actress donned a metallic Prada mididress, which she styled with matching pumps and a clutch. It looked like the star accidentally left the clutch open on the red carpet, but it turns out that she left it open to show off her box of Good & Plenty candy.

Keep scrolling to check out these looks and more of King’s all-time best fashion moments!

