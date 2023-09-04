Joey King and Steven Piet are married after four years of dating, according to multiple reports.

The duo tied the knot in Spain on Saturday, September 2, while surrounded by close friends and family. Earlier this week, King, 24, shared a carousel of Instagram photos of her cuddling with Piet, 32, in Portugal.

“Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together,” she captioned the romantic snaps.

The couple met on the set of the Hulu show The Act in October 2018, but didn’t go public with their relationship until making their first red carpet appearance together nearly one year later.

After three years of dating, King took to social media in March 2022 to announce that she and Piet were engaged.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” King wrote via Instagram at the time. “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

She continued: “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet, for his part, shared his own post on Instagram. “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together,” he captioned the sweet tribute. “A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. Uncontrollable laugher. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

While the twosome enjoy spending time together off screen, King has opened up about how much she loves working on set alongside Piet.

“We work really well together. We also just really love spending time together,” she told Allure magazine in July 2022. “So getting to do something where we’re both doing what we love and we get to hang out with each other, [that’s] the best. I think he’s so talented. He thinks the same about me. We really love just being able to put our minds together.”

One year later, King shared a glimpse into her bachelorette party in Napa Valley. “OHHHHHHHH S——-T👰🏼‍♀️🍆,” the actress wrote alongside sweet snaps of her wine-tasting trip. In one photo, King showed off the cookies that were made especially for her bachelorette bash which depicted men’s shorts with a cloud pattern and a clear outline of a phallus.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that King felt “very showered with love” during her bachelorette weekend. The insider added that King and Piet’s wedding was “not going to be huge or ostentatious” and would instead be “a simple and elegant affair.”

Prior to her romance with Piet, King dated Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi from 2017 to 2018. Following their split, the duo continued to work together on The Kissing Booth 2 and 3, which came out in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In August 2020, King admitted that she was glad she dated Elordi and learned a lot of valuable lessons from him.

“I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place,” she said on an episode of The Howard Stern Show. “I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him.”