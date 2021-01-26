Back for more help! Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills will return to host new episodes of MTV’s investigative docuseries Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

The reality series will air five all-new episodes as part of the network’s “Love Gone Wrong” week leading up to Valentine’s Day, kicking off on Monday, February 8. In addition to Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, the special event will include tons of romantic comedies, including Couples Retreat, Just Friends, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Break-Up and The Wedding Singer. Additionally, MTV will air some of the most heart-wrenching episodes of Catfish: The TV Show.

“Viacom put in the work by saying there are stories that need to be told, we’re going to make this happen [despite COVID-19],” the Bachelorette alum, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2020 when the show was renewed. “They did it, and it has been effortless for Travis and I. It’s been great to pick things back up where we left off to tell some of these stories, to get people answers, to give them closure — and at the same time entertain you because it’s nothing short of that.”

Lindsay has been keeping busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Ghosted, she cohosts the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast and works as a correspondent for Extra. Her husband, Bryan Abasolo, also launched his own “Talking It Out” podcast with Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson.

“What people don’t realize is we were pretty much long-distance before [we got married] with all the traveling that I was doing pre-COVID. I didn’t actually have a place somewhere else, but I was never at home because I was always traveling,” Lindsay told Us in November 2020. “And so for us, you know, we know how to work this out and navigate it, and obviously we have an end goal in mind. This is not a forever situation.”

New episodes of Ghosted: Love Gone Missing kick off on MTV Monday, February 8, at 7 p.m. ET.