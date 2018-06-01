Want a light Italian bite for summer? Giada De Laurentiis has Us covered! “This bruschetta captures the essence of Capri and the Amalfi coast in a single bite,” the Food Network star cohost says in the new issue of Us Weekly.

And there’s no better time than the present to enjoy the one-of-a-kind, sweet-and-savory treat. Notes the author of Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita, “It’s one of my favorite things to eat in the summer, when both strawberries and tomatoes taste of the sun.”

Here’s the easy recipe!

Mozzarella and Strawberry Bruschetta

Makes 15 crostini

Ingredients:

15 1⁄4-inch slices of baguette

2 tbsp olive oil

Sprinkle of kosher salt

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp honey, preferably clover honey

1⁄2 tsp kosher salt

1⁄2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

3⁄4 cup chopped strawberries

1 tbsp chopped fresh basil

8 oz fresh mozzarella cheese (1 ball), chilled

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Brush each baguette slice on both sides with the olive oil and arrange them on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with the salt and bake for 10 minutes, rotating the baking sheet halfway through if they are not browning evenly.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, honey, and salt until smooth and emulsified. Add the tomatoes, strawberries, and basil, and mix well to coat. Allow the mixture to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes to let the flavors marry.

4. Slice the mozzarella into small pieces. Place a slice on each of the crostini and top it with some of the strawberry mixture. Drizzle with a touch of the dressing, if desired.

