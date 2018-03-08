Once a family, always a family! The cast of Glee reunited on Wednesday, March 7, for a dinner hosted by Matthew Morrison. The actor, who portrayed Will Schuester on the musical comedy shared an Instagram photo of the cast gathered around a dinner table.

“It’s a GLEE-Union!! What a beautiful night hangin with my old kids & new kid! Ohana,” he captioned the pic. In addition to Morrison, his wife Renee Morrison and their new baby Revel James Makai, the following cast members were also in attendance: Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester), Becca Tobin (Kitty), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar), Kevin McHale (Artie), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Naya Rivera (Santana), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Chris Colfer (Kurt) and Heather Morris (Brittany). Script coordinator Aristotle Kousakis, choreographer Zachary Woodlee and writers Matt Hodgson and Michael Hitchcock also attended the Los Angeles dinner.

Woodlee shared the photo on his Instagram, writing, “my heart is full tonight.” Riley, 32, also posted: “I love these Gleeple. See you all in another couple of years!”

Lynch, 57, opened up to Us Weekly recently about the possibility of the show coming back. While she said there aren’t any current discussions, she hopes that the show is revived with an entirely new cast. “That was a winning combination of elements that came together. I think they should go to another high school and have new kids, a new coach — do the whole thing over,” she told Us at the Mercedes-Benz Oscars viewing party on Sunday, March 4.

Glee aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, and the cast recently lost Mark Salling, who portrayed Puck on the show. The 35-year-old actor committed suicide in January a month before he was set to face his hearing hearing. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October.

“He was a troubled, troubled guy, and he always was. This is a very sad end to it, but I know that he’s at peace now. He’s in the arms of a beneficent force,” Lynch told Us exclusively following his death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!