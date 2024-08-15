Glen Powell Embraces Backlash Over Cut Daisy Edgar Jones Twisters Kiss

Glen Powell can’t get enough of the talk about his kiss with costar Daisy Edgar-Jones that was cut from the final version of the 2024 disaster film Twisters.

“I’m taking it very personally,” he joked in an interview with Screen Rant published Wednesday, August 14. “I’m sure you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts. We had a great time, and I’m really proud of the movie.”

Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 hit Twister, includes a moment at the end where Powell’s character, Tyler Owens, runs through an airport to find Edgar-Jones’ Kate Carter. An alternate version of the scene included a kiss between the two, but it was ultimately scrapped.

Powell, 35, revealed in a July interview with Collider that the change came via a note from Steven Spielberg, who was an executive producer on the original film. Edgar-Jones, 26, was ultimately in favor of the decision.

“I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually,” she said. “I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

​​Powell agreed, adding, “I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that’s what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated and her sense of home is reinvigorated. I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie.”

He understands, however, why fans are upset, noting that the buzz surrounding the kiss-that-never-was is “what summer movies are about.”

“It creates this conversation and cultural moment, and people dress up and do the thing,” he said. “It’s been really awesome.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung spoke to Entertainment Weekly in July, calling the kiss “very polarizing,” but assured that it had nothing to do with the actors’ performances.

“This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I got to say, ‘I like it better. I think it’s a better ending,'” he admitted.

The more fans dig in their heels, the more people talk about the movie — and Powell loves it. He’s seen the TikTok videos and the GIFs that have come from the controversy, even sending some to Edgar-Jones.

As he concluded, “Kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner.”