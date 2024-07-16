Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones turned up the heat at a Twisters screening.

Powell, 35, and Edgar-Jones, 26, stepped out in style while attending a screening of their new movie in Oklahoma City on Monday, July 15. Powell, for his part, rocked a silky brown button-up top and matching blazer featuring black buttons. He teamed the pieces with navy blue trousers and patent leather dress shoes.

Powell, who plays social media sensation Tyler Owens in the film, which is set to premiere in theaters on Wednesday, July 17, pushed his brunette hair back and styled his strands in loose waves.

Edgar-Jones, who plays former storm chaser Kate, looked seriously stylish in a silver beaded Givenchy frock featuring thin straps, a scoop neck with a bow at her collar and a dainty train. The actress elevated her look with chrome pointed-toe heels.

For glam, Edgar-Jones donned a soft makeup including minimal eyeshadow, mascara, glossy lips and rosy cheeks. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a messy — but chic — ponytail.

Edgar-Jones and Powell sweetly linked arms while walking into the venue, located in the city where they filmed the action-packed blockbuster, and smiled with each other.

The duo have no shortage of stylish looks while traveling on their Twisters press tour. Earlier this month, they stunned while attending the movie’s premiere in London.

Powell looked handsome in a black Gucci suit featuring a white lining and matching pants. He completed his look with leather shoes.

Edgar-Jones, meanwhile, wore in a brown Vivienne Westwood gown featuring a corset top, a cowl neckline and an airy skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with black pumps and a gold Cartier ring.

For glam, the Normal People actress donned smokey eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows, long lashes and peachy lips. Her hair was parted down the middle and blown out.