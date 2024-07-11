Daisy Edgar-Jones taught Glen Powell about Brat summer so Us Weekly didn’t have to.

“I never heard this term before, ever,” Powell, 35, said during an interview with the U.K.’s Hits Radio after reporter Olivia Marks and Edgar-Jones, 26, brought up the Charli XCX album.

“I don’t know where you’ve been, Glen, because it’s really a big deal,” Edgar-Jones replied. “There’s green everywhere you look.”

Powell replied, “But in South Africa, I don’t think it’s Brat summer there. I think it’s sort of more winter.”

Edgar-Jones, however, told her Twisters costar not to worry. “I’ll send you all the Charli.” Powell continued, “Please send me. I’ll miss out on the whole season.”

Of course, the Brat summer moniker is a reference to Charli’s album of the same name which was released on June 7 — and immediately started the Brat summer movement. TikTok has become abuzz with the new trend, and Charli explained exactly how to get involved.

“You’re that girl who is a bit messy and loves to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes,” she said of the “Brat” meaning in a recent interview with TikTok’s Off the Record. “She’s honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile. That’s Brat.”

Charli explained in a separate radio interview that Brat can be “quiet luxury” or “trashy.” She added: “Just, like, a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter. And, like, a strappy white top with no bra. That’s kind of all you need.”

Green has also become the official color of Brat thanks to the album’s minimalist cover art that just features a lime green background with “brat” written in black font.

“I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong,” Charli told Vogue Singapore in April. “I’d like for us to question our expectations of pop culture — why are some things considered good and acceptable, and some things deemed bad? I’m interested in the narratives behind that, and I want to provoke people. I’m not doing things to be nice.”

She also discussed the album in detail before it became a cultural phenomenon.

“Lyrically, this is quite a different record for me. I’ve written the songs almost in the way I would write texts to my friends or based on things I would say to them on FaceTime,” she said. “We talk a lot about pop culture and music, and it’s been really fun to gossip about the songs we go. They’ll ask ‘Oh, who is this one about? Is this about a friend? Is it about an ex?’ It has fueled this fun, gossipy narrative which permeates the album.”