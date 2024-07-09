Daisy Edgar-Jones’ latest red carpet look is quite possibly her most dramatic one yet.

The 26-year-old actress attended the London premiere of her upcoming film Twisters on Monday, July 8, in a chocolate brown and black strapless gown by Vivienne Westwood. The flowy dress featured a long train, an ultra-high leg slit, ruched detailing and a structured bodice-like top.

Edgar-Jones accessorized with gold and diamond jewelry by Cartier and a pair of black closed-toe pumps. She wore her long hair down and topped the look off with a brown smokey eye.

Edgar-Jones was joined on Monday’s red carpet by her costars Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos Martinez.

Twisters, which hits movie theaters on July 17, is the sequel to the 1996 film Twister. It follows Kate Cooper (Jones) as she joins her friend Javi (Martinez) to test new tracking technology on a tornado. Along the way, they meet storm-chaser and social media star Tyler Owens (Powell), and the three end up battling for survival in the face of a massive storm.

The windswept effect of Jones’ premiere dress was no real coincidence. Her stylist Dani Michelle (who also works with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner) told Harper’s Bazaar in a July 9 interview that Edgar-Jones wanted the look to evoke the blustery chaos of tornadoes.

“Daisy really wanted to capture the earth’s elements of the film stylistically, and the swirling drape of this Westwood brown gown felt a nod to Twisters so perfectly for the premiere,” Michelle told the publication.

In the same article, Edgar-Jones added that the process of choosing her premiere look was “a real collaboration” between Michelle and herself.

“Dani really wanted this chocolate brown fabric and she thought the color would be fun to play with, and I really wanted the bust to have lots of drapery and be really flowy,” she said. “The film is about wind and natural weather so I wanted the dress to feel lightweight so it could flow. When I tried the dress on Friday for the first time, I was overjoyed because it was exactly how I imagined it.”