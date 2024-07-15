How Daisy Edgar-Jones Feels About Paul Mescal Dating Rumors

Daisy Edgar-Jones is opening up about being romantically linked to Paul Mescal.

Edgar-Jones and Mescal became stars following the 2020 adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. In the four years since the show aired, the former costars have remained loyal friends, including recently attending Glastonbury festival together.

“You watch with bemusement really, because it’s interesting to see what narratives people write in,” Edgar-Jones, 26, said of the speculation that their friendship sparks.

“Usually they’re quite harmless and when I’m spotted it’s normally just a lot of, ‘Oh, that’s Whatsherface?’ And I say, ‘It is,’” the actress added to the U.K.’s Sunday Times newspaper in an interview published on Sunday, July 14.

Edgar-Jones is currently dating artist Ben Seed, while Mescal previously dated singer Phoebe Bridgers.

The actors have become BFFs since working together on Normal People. In May, Edgar-Jones joked about falling in love with Mescal while shooting the Hulu drama.

“Met Paul, fell in love with Paul … as a friend. I’m announcing it here,” she said at the Fastnet Film Festival in Cork, Ireland.

For his part, Mescal described Edgar-Jones as one of his “best friends” in an interview with Deadline in 2020.

“I’ve definitely found a friend, one of my best friends for life,” Mescal said. “If the show had been an absolute failure, that’s something that brings me massive joy, that I found somebody who is an amazing person and who I really enjoy working with.”

“I think Paul and I will always be best friends,” added Edgar-Jones. “One of the most special things I gained from Normal People was meeting Paul. Because it was a scary thing, and we were both very scared to go into doing it. It’s a lot of pressure taking on characters that people have already fallen in love with, and that were locked in their own imagination.”

Edgar-Jones also recently revealed how Mescal kept her calm during her Met Gala debut in 2022.

“I was having kind of an out-of-body experience with the Met Gala,” the Twisters actress told Who What Wear in a YouTube video published on Thursday, July 11, looking at a picture of her silver Oscar de la Renta gown. “So Paul had said like, ‘Come and meet me and we could do it together.’ Because we were such good friends and it [would be] cool to go together.”