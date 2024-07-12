Daisy Edgar-Jones credits her Normal People costar Paul Mescal for keeping her calm during her Met Gala debut.

“I was having kind of an out-of-body experience with the Met Gala,” Edgar-Jones, 26, told Who What Wear in a YouTube video published on Thursday, July 11, looking at a picture of her silver Oscar de la Renta gown. “So Paul had said like, ‘Come and meet me and we could do it together.’ Because we were such good friends and it [would be] cool to go together.”

Their plans went awry because Mescal, 28, was “quite late.”

“So, I was stood at the entrance to the Met Gala, [and] when you go, there’s this pen where you’re held and then you have to do the carpet [after scanning] your barcodes,” she recalled. “I looked like I was working there and [thought,] ‘Hi, Sarah Jessica Parker, I’ll just scan your barcode.’

Edgar-Jones also completed a Vogue interview while she was waiting for Mescal to arrive.

“Finally, Paul came with Phoebs and we were waiting and did the carpet together,” the Twisters star added, referring to musician Phoebe Bridgers. “And honestly, he’s my pal, so he was probably just being like, ‘There she is!’”

Edgar-Jones and Mescal have each attended several Met Galas, but the May 2022 event was both of their first times.

“We’re Met babies,” Mescal, who wore custom Valentino, quipped to Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet. “I’m looking forward to going through those doors and just kind of like screaming, seriously.”

Edgar-Jones and Mescal were joined on the Met steps by Bridgers, 29, whom the Irish actor dated between 2020 and 2023. By February 2023, rumors swirled that Mescal and the Boygenius singer had split.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” Mescal told Vanity Fair at the time, noting he was “really mad and upset” about the speculation. “The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f–k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

Less than one week later, Mescal seemingly confirmed that he and Bridgers indeed went their separate ways.

“Maybe at some point, but just not now. It’s just difficult territory,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of discussing the breakup. “Yeah. … It’s been a f–king wild year. Many ups and downs.”

Bridgers, for her part, has since moved on with comedian Bo Burnham.