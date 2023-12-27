Glen Powell will be reuniting with Scream Queens creator and producing powerhouse Ryan Murphy for an upcoming Broadway musical.

“Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together,” Powell, 35, said in a recent interview with Vogue. “We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together.”

Scream Queens premiered on Fox in 2015, and Powell’s role as Chad Radwell in the horror-comedy series set his career on an upward trajectory that has grown exponentially in recent years.

Powell starred in last year’s box office smash success Top Gun: Maverick and is generating buzz for his new romantic comedy, Anyone But You, opposite love interest Sydney Sweeney. He told Vogue that Scream Queens is still the role that excites Powell’s fans the most.

“The amount of people that come up to me about Scream Queens is shocking, probably more than anything else I’ve done,” Powell told Vogue. “Maybe it ages like a fine wine.”

While Powell didn’t reveal any details about the upcoming musical, he joked about reprising his role as Chad Radwell on the stage.

“The Chad Radwell Musical. That’s the funniest idea. Just the Dickie Dollar Scholars,” he said.

Murphy, 58, cocreated Scream Queens with his Glee collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. The satirical slasher series followed a group of women in a sorority who are being targeted by a serial killer on their college campus.

Powell played a lovingly ignorant frat bro alongside ensemble cast members Emma Roberts, Skyler Samuels, Lea Michele, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis and Keke Palmer. The campy show earned Most Exciting New Series at the 2015 Critics’ Choice Television Awards. The series was canceled after two seasons in 2017.

Murphy, who has created and produced successful shows such as Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose and Dahmer, is one of the biggest names in television but has worked on stage productions before. He ventured onto the stage in 2019, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for his role as a producer in The Boys in the Band.

Powell will also be starring in a reimagined version of the 1996 disaster film Twister next year. Describing the film as a “standalone story in the modern-day,” Powell channeled advice from his Top Gun costar Tom Cruise in deciding to take the role.

“When I was working on Top Gun, [Tom] Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory,’” Powell told Vogue. “And humans versus weather is a very universal idea — how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.”