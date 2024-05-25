Glen Powell’s upcoming film Hit Man was a full-circle moment for the actor, in more ways than one.

Powell, 35, starred in, produced and cowrote the film’s screenplay alongside director Richard Linklater, and he was ecstatic to work with the iconic filmmaker. But this wasn’t the first time the duo teamed up. At 14 years old, Powell had a small role in Linklater’s 2006 film, Fast Food Nation.

“I remember when I was 14 and getting to be on that set,” Powell told Us Weekly exclusively. “I literally had a line or two. It was like a nothing role, but for me it was a massive, massive deal to even say a line or two in a Richard Linklater movie.”

Powell continued: “To flash forward almost 20 years later and to call him a collaborator and colleague and friend, it’s just insane. So the full circle nature of this moment is definitely not lost on me. It is pretty surreal.”

While Powell is much more established in the industry today — with smash hits Anyone But You and Top Gun: Maverick under his belt — he shared that he still feels like that 14-year-old boy any time he steps on a set.

“The job stays the same no matter what you’re doing,” he told Us. “I get as much joy on sets today as I did when I was 14 years old.”

Powell opened up to Us about Hit Man and his career in the latest issue of the magazine, on newsstands now. Keep scrolling to learn more about Powell’s latest passion project:

Us: How’d it feel watching your vision come to life?

Glen Powell: It’s different when you’re making something from the ground up. It wasn’t until before we started shooting that it hit me that I was [playing] Gary. Your primary focus is on creating the greatest blueprint you can for the movie.

Us: You and [costar] Adria Arjona have amazing chemistry. How was it working together?

GP: I want to give Adria all of her flowers because she’s the linchpin of everything. The person she plays is complicated and the audience has to be with her every step of the way, so if she isn’t a Swiss Army knife of an actress and can pull off all of these different aspects, the movie’s not possible. She’s a magical energy to be around.

Us: What can you tell Us about Gary’s disguises?

GP: I didn’t let Adria see any [before filming] and I didn’t show Rick any until we were on set, so there was no rehearsal in front of anybody else except me, just throwing stuff against the wall and hoping it would work on the day.

Us: You’ve done all kinds of genres. What’s next?

GP: I’m getting a wonderful chance to occupy some of the [types of] movies that got me into this business in the first place. A lot of the things I’m doing are flavors I’ve enjoyed, so I’m trying to give audiences what I’d want to see in the theater.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson