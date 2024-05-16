Glen Powell’s Parents Playfully Troll Him at ‘Hit Man’ Premiere

Glen Powell may be one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising leading men, but his parents know how to keep him humble.

The actor’s parents playfully trolled him at the premiere of his new Netflix movie, Hit Man, at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, May 15.

While Powell, 35, posed for photos, his parents Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. were spotted standing behind him holding up cardboard signs teasing the star.

“Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen,” his mom’s sign read. His dad held up a sign that said: “It’s never gonna happen.”

Powell’s Hollywood stock has risen in recent years with roles in Top Gun: Maverick and the romantic comedy Anyone But You costarring Sydney Sweeney. Hit Man, meanwhile, premiered to critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

But it seems Powell’s parents are making sure his success doesn’t go to his head.

“Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere.

Powell said that the signs his parents held up were inspired by mean posts about him on X.

“I don’t read tweets but my parents read tweets — so if you’re talking s–t, know that my parents are reading those tweets,” he added to ET.

Despite the public roasting, Powell says his parents love him really.

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it,” he told ET. “Even though they troll me, they support me in every in every way.”

Powell and his mom Cyndy previously made headlines in February when the actor revealed Cyndy makes sure he remains down to earth by critiquing his red-carpet looks.

“I think it’s probably my outfits,” he told E! News. “You know you go for style moments every once in awhile, like popping my collar she keeps trying to take down my collar. She’s like, ‘Glen, you know, could look a little douchey.'”

“And I’m like, ‘Well, Hollywood is sort of douchey sometimes. That’s what we’re doing here,’” Powell added.

Powell shared the article on X and quipped: “Anyone have good nursing home recommendations? I feel like it’s time.”

Powell has two big movies on the horizon. Hit Man, directed by Richard Linklater premieres on Netflix on June 7, and in July, Powell will be seen alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the blockbuster Twisters.

“It’s Glen’s night, it’s Glen’s summer it seems. Might be the year of Glen,” Linklater told ET at the Hit Man premiere.