Global Citizen Festival 2024 New York City Date Announced

Global Citizen Festival has announced plans to roar back into New York City this September.

The free concert, organized to help end extreme poverty, arrives at Central Park’s Great Lawn for the 12th time on Saturday, September 28.

“Since 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has called Central Park its home, thanks to the long-standing partnership with NYC Parks and the City of New York,” Global Citizen cofounder and CEO Hugh Evans said. “Annually, we have welcomed 60,000 global citizens to the Great Lawn, who have played a crucial role in our mission, and we look forward to coming back again on September 28 to drive more action and commitments towards ending extreme poverty.”

The event, as always, is free to attend. The lineup and ticketing information will be announced in coming months.

Related: Celebrity Charity: Stars Who Use Their Influence to Give Back Putting their money where their mouths are! In addition to walking the red carpet and living the glamorous life, these celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Lauren Conrad, and Matt Damon, are working hard to make the world a better place. Read up on their charities!

Last year’s concert on the Great Lawn featured Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jung Kook, Anitta, Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids.

Past Global Citizen lineups have included artists like Metallica, Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam and Beyoncé.

“Central Park’s iconic Great Lawn has a long and celebrated history of hosting live events that thrill New Yorkers and visitors alike, from Simon & Garfunkel to the NY Philharmonic,” NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said. “The Global Citizen Festival is more than just a good time for music lovers — it’s a call to action, inspiring us to be active citizens of the world in the fight against poverty, inequity, and climate change.”

In addition to its legacy in New York, the Global Citizen Festival has also featured concerts in Montreal, Mumbai, Hamburg, Johannesburg and a September 2022 show in Accra, Ghana, that featured performances from Usher, SZA, Tems and more.

Related: Bey and Jay! Ryan and Blake! Celebrity Couples Who Love to Give Back Many celebrity couples like to pay it forward with their involvement in countless charitable efforts. While Beyoncé and Jay-Z are known for their successful music careers, they also both run their own foundations. In 2003, the rapper and his mother started the Shawn Carter Foundation, which provides scholarships to those who don’t qualify for assistance. […]

“I’m excited that with Global Citizen’s support, the Parks Department and the Central Park Conservancy will open a restored Great Lawn this week so that an NYC gem is ready for spring,” New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher said, “and a season’s worth of inclusive cultural, philanthropic and recreational events that help make New York the great city that it is.”

Since the launch of the Global Citizen Festival in 2012, over $43 billion has been distributed to nonprofit partners around the world, impacting more than 1.3 billion lives.

For more information about this year’s festival, visit https://globalcitizen.org/festival.