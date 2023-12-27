Many celebrity couples like to pay it forward with their involvement in countless charitable efforts.

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z are known for their successful music careers, they also both run their own foundations. In 2003, the rapper and his mother started the Shawn Carter Foundation, which provides scholarships to those who don’t qualify for assistance. One decade later, Beyoncé created BeyGood which supports organizations that serve marginalized and under-resourced communities. The couple’s organizations teamed up in 2021 to donate more than $2 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren’t the only ones doing good in Hollywood. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also don’t shy away from supporting a good cause. Over the years, the couple have written checks in aid for various world events from the Ukraine refugee crisis to the Israel-Hamas War.

“I just can’t imagine what it feels like to be told you got to leave your home, let alone with 15 minutes notice,” Reynolds said to Access Hollywood in February 2022 of his and Lively’s million dollar donation. “We were just feeling a tremendous amount of empathy for the displaced families in Ukraine.”

Keep scrolling to see which celebrity couples are actively involved in charity: