The Golden Bachelorette lead Joan Vassos’ family is ready for her to find love again — but may not be prepared to see her lock lips with her potential suitors on camera.

In a Monday, July 29, promo video for The Golden Bachelorette, Joan’s daughter, Ally, asks how she’s feeling about “kissing another guy on TV.”

“Oh geez,” Joan, 61, replies while preparing dinner with her family. “I’m going to have to get used to that because you don’t want to be with somebody that you don’t want to kiss so you have to try it out. I’m gonna probably kiss a fair amount of guys on camera, I’m sorry guys.”

At Joan’s admission, her son, Nick, shockingly exclaims, “A fair amount?” Ally, for her part, adds, “Yeah, we were not expecting that answer.”

Once her family is seated around the dinner table, Joan asks for their advice ahead of her journey to find love. “What is a good question to ask each one of these men the first night?” she wonders.

While Nick suggests asking about the contestants’ “three top priorities in life,” Joan’s mother-in-law, Elaine, thinks she should inquire whether they enjoy traveling. (Joan was previously married to John Vassos for 32 years. He died in January 2021 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.)

Joan’s grandson Boomer chimes in to note that she should ask about the men’s favorite dinosaur. “Well, obviously,” Joan replies, earning laughs from her family.

As the dinner continues, Joan opens up about what she’s looking for in a man. “I’m very picky about a man being a gentleman. Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who is humble,” she says.

In response to his mom’s desired characteristics in a man, Nick notes that the group wants Joan to “be happy.”

“Thank you so much for all of your support,” Joan says while giving a toast. “I’m not here to replace Dad. I just want our family to be whole again. So let’s cheers to a great adventure.”

Joan was announced as the lead of the spinoff series in May. Bachelor Nation first met the mother of four when she vied for the affections of Gerry Turner during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in fall 2023. Joan ultimately left the show early to support her daughter, who had recently given birth.

The Golden Bachelorette season 1 premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 18.