Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos had her very own Brat Pack moment thanks to her appearance in St. Elmo’s Fire.

The Bachelor Nation star, 61, revealed she was a background actor in the 1985 John Hughes film — while teasing her celebrity crush.

“I love Rob Lowe. I think he’s so freaking handsome, and he’s funny, and he’s a great actor,” Joan told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday, June 20. “I was actually an extra in a movie that he was in, so I met him in person. I’ve loved him since I was 21 years old. I was in St. Elmo’s Fire. You can see me, like, in a split second as an extra.”

52 minutes into the film, cameras catch Joan riding on a bicycle past a fraternity house as Lowe’s character, Billy Hicks, sits outside. St. Elmo’s Fire and other iconic coming-of-age movies in the ‘80s, like The Breakfast Club, earned a cult following. Many of the films’ stars, including Lowe, now 60, Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore were grouped together and referred to as the Brat Pack.

St. Elmo’s Fire was filmed in several locations, including Washington, D.C., and around Joan’s home state of Maryland, which may be how she became connected with the background acting gig. After her appearance in the ‘80s flick, she did not go on to pursue a career in acting. The reality star now works in alumni relations for a school in Bethesda, Maryland.

Joan is the first-ever Golden Bachelorette after appearing in the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, which starred Gerry Turner. She left during week 3 because of a family emergency involving her daughter, who had just given birth. Joan is a widower, and her late husband, John, died in 2021 at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

As she prepares to meet the contestants vying for a rose, Joan teased that in addition to Rob Lowe, Kevin Costner is also her type.

“I love Kevin Costner. Since Yellowstone, I just think he is the rugged, sexy guy,” she said. “Kind of opposite of Rob Lowe, who’s kind of polished. He is so darn handsome.”

Looks aside, Joan is looking for a “family man” who knows how to treat a lady.

“My father was the ultimate gentleman. He opened doors, carried everything, hopped up when a woman walked in the room, was always polite, never cussed, just was such a gentleman. I am looking for a gentleman,” Joan said. “There is something about that that is so charming and endearing to me.”

She continued, “I’m also looking for somebody that has a little sense of adventure. I worked my whole life getting to this place in life, and had planned on having all those adventures with John.”

Joan has “really missed” planning a future with someone after the death of her husband, adding, “I am ready for somebody that has a little sense of adventure and ready to have some fun. You only get to do this once. You only get to live once. It’s a big world and I’m ready to see it. I feel like I gotta get moving.”