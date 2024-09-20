Joan Vassos made another one of her dreams — and wishes — come true during her Broadway debut this week.

The Golden Bachelorette, 61, surprised fans at New York City’s New Amsterdam Theatre on Thursday, September 19, when she performed as part of the Aladdin cast in a one-night only event. Joan played the matchmaking Fortune Teller in the show alongside Adi Roy’s Aladdin and Sonya Balsara’s Jasmine.

Joan took fans behind-the-scenes of her Broadway journey in a YouTube video, beginning with her arrival at the New York theater. “Tonight: Joan Vassos,” the purple marque surrounded by gold flashing lights read.

The reality star proceeded to meet the cast and crew and walk the stage before showtime. “Now, I’m a little nervous,” she said in the clip after high fiving the play’s two leads.

Related: Stars on Broadway: Celebrities Who've Taken the Stage Actors from Scarlett Johansson to even singers like Carly Rae Jepsen have exited stage left at some point in their careers. Click through to see which of your favorite stars have hit the stage on Broadway.

Joan was all smiles as she got into costume in her dressing room and experienced the hair and makeup chair. She grinned from ear to ear while standing backstage before her entrance.

“I bet you want to know about love,” Joan’s Fortune Teller told Jasmine while holding a crystal ball in the show, before changing her fortune to be about money following Aladdin’s request to pivot topics.

During the curtain call, Joan was honored in a very special way by the Aladdin cast. The Genie, played by Michael James Scott, asked Joan to “accept these roses” as he pulled a giant bouquet of red flowers from behind his back.

Joan was in awe of the gesture, which is a nod to all the roses she will hand out to her suitors this season, and happily accepted. “She said yes!” the Genie screamed, earning a loud applause from the crowd.

“Congratulations on your one night only, surprise Broadway debut, @joan_vassos! 🌹✨,” the troupe captioned a video of Joan’s final bow via Instagram on Thursday. “May your heart’s wish come true in this season of @thegoldenbacheloretteabc! 🧞‍♂️✨ #bachelornation #thegoldenbachelorette.”

Joan’s Broadway experience came one day after her season of The Golden Bachelorette — which is also the inaugural season of the spinoff — aired on ABC. During the Wednesday, September 18, episode, Joan was introduced to 24 men, including Bachelor season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson’s father, Mark Anderson.

Related: Kelsey's Dad Is Among Joan's Suitors: Meet 'The Golden Bachelorette' Cast It’s time to meet the 24 Golden Bachelorette contestants looking for love with Joan Vassos — and Bachelor Nation will recognize one familiar face. Bachelor season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark, is one of the 61-year-old lead’s suitors, according to the cast announcement from ABC on Tuesday, August 13. (Kelsey’s mom, Denise, died in […]

“It’s a really long night, and you have to be on your game the whole night because every conversation is important, because at the end of the night, you have a rose ceremony,” Joan exclusively told Us Weekly of the introductions. “Every single time that limo door opened, I was excited to see who was gonna get out. I was excited to see if they had something fun as their entrance or did they just have something really sincere to say.”

Some of the most memorable entrances included Dave bringing a horse, Captain Kim appearing in full uniform and Jack singing “My Way.” Keith, however, received the first impression rose with the help of his station wagon.

Related: 'Golden' Stars Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos' Best Quotes About Each Other Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos have sung each other’s praises ever since she exited The Golden Bachelor. Joan vied for the affections of Gerry on the first season of the senior spinoff series in 2023, but self-eliminated to care for her daughter, who had recently given birth. (Gerry ultimately ended his season engaged to Theresa […]

“I could have given out 10 [first impression roses]. I am not lying. I’m not exaggerating,” Joan gushed, noting that Keith’s ride reminded her of her childhood vacations. “I remember sitting on the hood of that car and just having this really easy conversation. And even when we were getting the cue that it was time for him to move on and the next car was coming in, I remember him saying, ‘Oh, let’s just get outta here. Let’s just grab a bottle of wine and some cheese and a blanket and go to the beach.’”

While cutting down her original group was hard, Joan is happy with how everything transpires. “The journey ended exactly like it should. I feel like I found a lot of love and there’s all different kinds of love,” Joan told Us earlier this month. “I feel like every one of these men are gonna be in my life forever. We shared really, really intimate things about our lives and we are bonded. So I think I found a lot of love, actually, this season.”

The Golden Bachelorette airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.