Hugh Jackman appeared to be confused over James Franco‘s 2018 Golden Globes win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performance in The Disaster Artist. Or perhaps it was his speech.

The quirky star, 39, brought Tommy Wiseau, the director he plays in the film about a real-life film, up onto the stage on Sunday, January 7, for a rambling speech in which he thanked his longtime friend Seth Rogen and well as his brother and costar, Dave Franco.

Franco — who held a dinner for his fellow Best Actor nominees the night before the Golden Globes on Saturday, January 6 — was considered a long shot to beat out Jackman for The Greatest Showman, Battle of the Sexes‘ Steve Carell, Baby Driver‘s Ansel Algort and Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out.

“This was billed as a movie about making the best worst movie ever made,” the four-time Golden Globe nominee told the audience as he held his award, “but in fact it’s a story about friendship.”

As his brother Dave stood beside him onstage and Franco tried to stop The Room director Wiseau from grabbing the microphone, he continued, “This year I learned from all my friends and collaborators. My longest friend in entertainment, Seth Rogen. Known him since Freaks and Geeks.”

As the camera panned across the room, catching Jackman looking slightly befuddled (and instantly creating a social media meme), Franco named some other friends, telling them they “taught me to be a better director, a more responsible person.”

After a Spring Break shout-out, he then praised his little brother Dave, 32. “When I went to NYU, I always said I wanted my own Coen brother, someone to collaborate with,” he said. “I realized this year I had my own Franco brother. I love him more than anything. Thanks to my mother for giving him to me.”

