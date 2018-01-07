Shade alert! Natalie Portman made a point of calling out the “all-male nominees” while introducing the best director category at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

The Black Swan actress, 36, and Ron Howard walked on stage at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills to announce the five nominees: Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World) and Steven Spielberg (The Post).

“We are honored to be here to present the award for best director,” the Arrested Development executive producer, 63, said. Portman paused for a brief moment, and then delivered what was arguably the most memorable line of the night: “And here are the all-male nominees.”

Several members of the star-studded audience laughed and cheered in response to the comment, but the directors who were nominated in the category appeared to be less than pleased. Del Toro ultimately won the award, though he did not acknowledge the Jackie actress’ remark. He did, however, praise “a few fantastic women” who worked with him on The Shape of Water.

One person who was in Portman’s corner was Mindy Kaling. “YAS NATALIE GET EM GIRL,” the Mindy Project alum, 38, tweeted. Several other viewers took to Twitter to point out that Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig was a fan favorite who was snubbed in the category, and there was previously an outcry over the lack of recognition for female directors when the nominations were first announced in December.

YAS NATALIE GET EM GIRL — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

Like many attendees, Portman wore a black gown to the Globes in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, which raises money to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality in the workplace. Ahead of Sunday’s show, Portman told Vulture, “It’s been very impressive how much this kind of shared space has been desired by so many of us and really speaks to the solidarity and the energy everyone is feeling around these issues.”

