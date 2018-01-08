Taking a stand. After months of shocking revelations about sexual harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood, stars arrived at the Golden Globes 2018 on Sunday, January 7, ready to speak up about the issues. Watch the video above for some of the most impactful moments.

Nearly every attendee at the 75th Golden Globes wore black as a way of supporting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and Time’s Up, a movement that helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. Additionally, many stars who took the stage used their time at the microphone to make moving speeches about the issues.

First time host Seth Meyers had plenty of timely jokes on the serious subjects during his opening monologue, but ended the minutes-long speech on a more meaningful note. “People in this room worked really hard to get here, but it’s clear more now than ever before that the women had to work even harder,” he said. “So thank you for all the amazing work that you’ve all done and continue to do. I look forward to you leading us into whatever comes next.”

Presenter Natalie Portman took a quick but notable dig at the fact that all nominees in the best director category were men. As Ron Howard began the introduction by saying, “We are honored to be here to present the award for best director,” Portman added: “And here are the all-male nominees.”

Meanwhile, as Laura Dern accepted her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for a Limited Series for her performance in Big Little Lies, she spoke passionately about speaking up about abuse.

“Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing and that was normalized. I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth but to promote restorative justice,” she said. “May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”

For more moments in which stars spoke about about sexual harassment and gender inequality at the 75th Golden Globes, watch the video above.

