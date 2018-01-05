The Golden Globes are always unpredictable. Combine that with the fact that 2017 was one of the best years for television and it’s almost impossible to guess who will dominate at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award newcomers like Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or will the classic Will & Grace make a comeback? Will Feud: Bette and Joan top Big Little Lies?

We’re breaking down the frontrunners ahead of the Sunday, January 7 ceremony.

Best Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Who should win? The Handmaid’s Tale

Who will win? The Handmaid’s Tale

Although The Crown took home the honor last year, it’ll be tough for the HFPA to look past the strong political climate that’s echoed in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Best Television Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Who should win? Black-ish

Who will win? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Somehow, Black-ish continues to fly under the radar when it comes to critical acclaim. While Tracee Ellis Ross has taken home the award, the show, which arguably had its strongest season yet this year, has not. However, the love for Amazon’s newest comedy is stronger than all else.

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Who should win? Big Little Lies

Who will win? Big Little Lies

The love is there for Feud: Bette and Joan but the cast of Big Little Lies, the limited series that recently was renewed for a second season, is undeniably stronger.

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Who should win? Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Who will win? Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

This would be the fourth Golden Globe for Kidman and while the competition is stiff in this category, the writing and the storyline for her character was above and beyond the rest. She also took home an Emmy for the role!

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Who should win? Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Who will win? Ewan McGregor, Fargo

While De Niro impeccably embodied Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies, it’s tough to compete with someone who played twins.

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Who should win? Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Who will win? Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

This one’s an impossible category and while Claire Foy will be tough to beat out, Moss’ performance in the dystopian drama will reign over critics. However, it’s tough not to recognize newcomer Langford and the heartbreaking story she told.

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Who should win? Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Who will win? Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

This is Sterling K. Brown’s moment. After losing out to Hugh Laurie last year, this is the time to honor his heartbreakingly beautiful performance that brings everyone – critics included – to tears week after week. He won for the role at last year’s Emmys, beating out costar Milo Ventimiglia.

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Who should win? Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Who will win? Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In a category of mostly fresh faces, this is every woman for herself. However, Brosnahan is already getting so much love from critics, the trophy will most likely be going to her.

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Who should win? Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

Who will win? Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Bacon surprised audiences in I Love Dick, although his performance has slid under the radar. However, McCormack’s come back as Will is one the critics can’t get enough of.

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Who should win? Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Who will win? Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Even Laura Dern’s screams in Big Little Lies were award-worthy.

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Who should win? David Harbour, Stranger Things

Who will win? Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

It’s tough to love a horrible character, but Skarsgard flawlessly played the most unlikeable character in TV last year and really does deserve the win. However, on the love scale, it’s up there for Harbour, who played an adored character that translated on and off screen.

The Golden Globes air on ABC Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!