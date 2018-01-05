The Golden Globes are always unpredictable. Combine that with the fact that 2017 was one of the best years for television and it’s almost impossible to guess who will dominate at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award newcomers like Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or will the classic Will & Grace make a comeback? Will Feud: Bette and Joan top Big Little Lies?
We’re breaking down the frontrunners ahead of the Sunday, January 7 ceremony.
Best Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Who should win? The Handmaid’s Tale
Who will win? The Handmaid’s Tale
Although The Crown took home the honor last year, it’ll be tough for the HFPA to look past the strong political climate that’s echoed in The Handmaid’s Tale.
Best Television Series, Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Who should win? Black-ish
Who will win? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Somehow, Black-ish continues to fly under the radar when it comes to critical acclaim. While Tracee Ellis Ross has taken home the award, the show, which arguably had its strongest season yet this year, has not. However, the love for Amazon’s newest comedy is stronger than all else.
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Who should win? Big Little Lies
Who will win? Big Little Lies
The love is there for Feud: Bette and Joan but the cast of Big Little Lies, the limited series that recently was renewed for a second season, is undeniably stronger.
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Who should win? Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Who will win? Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
This would be the fourth Golden Globe for Kidman and while the competition is stiff in this category, the writing and the storyline for her character was above and beyond the rest. She also took home an Emmy for the role!
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Who should win? Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Who will win? Ewan McGregor, Fargo
While De Niro impeccably embodied Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies, it’s tough to compete with someone who played twins.
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Who should win? Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Who will win? Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
This one’s an impossible category and while Claire Foy will be tough to beat out, Moss’ performance in the dystopian drama will reign over critics. However, it’s tough not to recognize newcomer Langford and the heartbreaking story she told.
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Who should win? Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Who will win? Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
This is Sterling K. Brown’s moment. After losing out to Hugh Laurie last year, this is the time to honor his heartbreakingly beautiful performance that brings everyone – critics included – to tears week after week. He won for the role at last year’s Emmys, beating out costar Milo Ventimiglia.
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Who should win? Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Who will win? Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
In a category of mostly fresh faces, this is every woman for herself. However, Brosnahan is already getting so much love from critics, the trophy will most likely be going to her.
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Who should win? Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
Who will win? Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Bacon surprised audiences in I Love Dick, although his performance has slid under the radar. However, McCormack’s come back as Will is one the critics can’t get enough of.
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Who should win? Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Who will win? Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Even Laura Dern’s screams in Big Little Lies were award-worthy.
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Who should win? David Harbour, Stranger Things
Who will win? Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
It’s tough to love a horrible character, but Skarsgard flawlessly played the most unlikeable character in TV last year and really does deserve the win. However, on the love scale, it’s up there for Harbour, who played an adored character that translated on and off screen.
The Golden Globes air on ABC Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
