Golden Globes 2019 Nominations: See the Full List!

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born Courtesy of Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Award season is officially underway! Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews and Christian Slater announced the nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Thursday, December 6, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. While Seth Meyers took the reins as host last year, the 2019 show will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Constance Wu Crazy Rich Asians Golden Globe Nominations
Constance Wu in ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ Sanja Bucko/2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and RatPac-Dune Entertainment LLC

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Streat Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical, or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Ryan Gosling Claire Foy First Man Golden Globe Nominations
Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy in ‘First Man. Daniel McFadden

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura DernThe Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

Chadwick Boseman Michael B. Jordan Black Panther Golden Globe Nominations
Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan in ‘Black Panther.’ Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios 2018

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, #Barry

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourtie
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Amy Adams Sharp Objects Golden Globes Nominations
Amy Adams in ‘Sharp Objects.’ Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

The 2019 Golden Globes air on NBC Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

