TV Fans: Need a catch-up before the 2019 Golden Globes? Us Weekly has you covered. Ahead of the Sunday, January 6, show, watch clips from all of the biggest shows. From The Americans, which aired its final season in 2018, and Ryan Murphy’s hits Pose and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, to comedies Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, here is every show you need to watch out for!
Best Drama Series
Watch the Trailer for Every Golden Globe-Nominated Show
The Americans, FX
Bodyguard, Netflix
Homecoming, Prime
Killing EVE, BBC America
Pose, FX
Best Comedy Or Musical Series
Barry, HBO
The Good Place, NBC
Kidding, Showtime
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon
Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries
The Alienist, TNT
The Assassination of Gianni Versace, FX
Escape At Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime
The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!