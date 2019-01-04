TV Fans: Need a catch-up before the 2019 Golden Globes? Us Weekly has you covered. Ahead of the Sunday, January 6, show, watch clips from all of the biggest shows. From The Americans, which aired its final season in 2018, and Ryan Murphy’s hits Pose and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, to comedies Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, here is every show you need to watch out for!

Best Drama Series

Watch the Trailer for Every Golden Globe-Nominated Show

The Americans, FX

Bodyguard, Netflix

Homecoming, Prime

Killing EVE, BBC America

Pose, FX

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Barry, HBO

The Good Place, NBC

Kidding, Showtime

The Kominsky Method, Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon

Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries

The Alienist, TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, FX

Escape At Dannemora, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO

A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!