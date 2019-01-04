Watch the Trailer for Every Golden Globe-Nominated Show

Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2019: Watch the Trailers for Every Show Nominated

By
Killing EVE, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Darren in The Assassination of Gianni Versace Sophie Mutevelian/Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios/Ray Mickshaw/FX

TV Fans: Need a catch-up before the 2019 Golden Globes? Us Weekly has you covered. Ahead of the Sunday, January 6, show, watch clips from all of the biggest shows. From The Americans, which aired its final season in 2018, and Ryan Murphy’s hits Pose and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, to comedies Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, here is every show you need to watch out for!

Best Drama Series

The Americans, FX
Bodyguard, Netflix
Homecoming, Prime
Killing EVE, BBC America
Pose, FX

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Barry, HBO
The Good Place, NBC
Kidding, Showtime
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon

Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries

The Alienist, TNT
The Assassination of Gianni Versace, FX
Escape At Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

