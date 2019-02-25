Does she have what it takes? That was the question Rio (Manny Montana) asked Beth (Christina Hendricks) when Good Girls season 1 came to an end. Sliding a gun over to her, he tempted her to shoot her husband, Dean (Matthew Lillard).

“I think season 2 is a lot darker,” Mae Whitman, who plays Amy, says in a sneak peek of the sophomore season.

Retta, whose character, Ruby, finally came clean to her husband about her illegal acts in the first finale, adds that this season just gets even more complex. “There are so many things that were doing,” the Parks and Recreation alum, 48, says. “There’s something for everyone.”

However, one thing remains the same: Good Girls, at its core, is about the bond between the three women.

In one part of the preview, Beth breaks down crying with Amy and Ruby next to her. When they ask if she’s happy or sad, she admits she’s not sure.

“These are kickass women who are in way over their heads,” Hendricks, 43, notes.

Good Girls season 2 premieres on NBC Sunday, March 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

