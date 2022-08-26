Grace Gaustad is a star on the rise and other musical geniuses are noticing their talent – such as Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger — as they launch their brand new single and music video for “Old Ways.”

Gaustad released her newest single “Old Ways” on Friday, August 26, and as one of their more personal records on the album, the single represents the human desire to revisit the past with the knowledge of what we have in the present. We are officially obsessed with the track and can’t stop watching the video!

This is just the beginning for the rising star and they’re only going up from here. Gaustad’s previous single “GAGA” even got a shout-out on Twitter from the A Star is Born actress and their hard work and determination has paid off, as they have received over 21.7 million views on YouTube and 160 million streams across DSPs.

Gaustad is following up their debut album with even more dynamic work. The undeniably bold storyteller is rewriting what it means to be an emerging indie artist while maintaining strong advocacy for anyone who has ever felt different. They share their trauma through their art, creating a safe space for listeners and letting others know it’s going to be OK. Gaustad was recently invited to join the Recording Academy in their member class of 2022 is breaking the mold when it comes to releasing music.

Gaustad debuted their first album BLKBK: wht r u hiding?, along with the BLKBX short film and award-winning mental health outreach venture BLKBVProject.org. This song addressed many heavy topics such as mental health, bullying, sexual/gender identity and depression, which ultimately attributed to their success as an artist.

Gaustad released a corresponding music video with each single; the musician has created nearly 30 cinematic visuals that parallel their albums, that can be viewed solo or as a collective narrative story. Gaustad has fully embraced the multi-media concept to share their vision.