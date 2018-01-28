More than one year after her untimely passing, Carrie Fisher won her first Grammy Award at the show’s Sunday, January 28, ceremony.

The late icon won the award for best spoken word album for the audio version of her 2016 memoir,The Princess Diarist.Other nominees in the category included Neil Degrasse Tyson, Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Bruce Springsteen and Shelly Peiken.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram on Sunday to rave about her late mother’s project. “Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together. I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs,” she wrote. “I’m beyond proud. “

As previously reported, Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60, from sleep apnea and other undetermined causes. One day later, Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, also passed away.

Fisher’s memoir, released five weeks before her passing, was inspired by the diary entries that Fisher wrote while working on the first Star Wars film in 1977 as her now-iconic character Princess Leia.

Fisher’s costar in the franchise Mark Hamill paid tribute to the iconic actress on the anniversary of her death. “No one’s ever really gone…,” Hamill, 66, tweeted alongside three photos, adding the hashtags, “#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever.” Two of the pictures he shared were of the costars posing together, one in their younger years and one more recent. The third image was an illustration of Fisher holding her beloved dog, Gary, while flipping her middle finger.

Weeks earlier, Hamill opened up struggling to cope with losing his longtime costar. “It’s devastating and I still haven’t come to terms with it,” the actor told The Guardian in a December profile. “Gosh darn it, I still think of her in the present tense, you know?”

Lourd also paid tribute to fisher on the day of her passing. Sharing two photos of herself and her father, Bryan Lourd, in front of the Northern Lights. “My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” she wrote at the time. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I love you times infinity.”

The Grammy Awards 2018 air live on CBS on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

