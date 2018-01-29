Miley Cyrus couldn’t have been more excited about her Grammys performance! The singer, 25, joined Sir Elton John on stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden in NYC at the Sunday, January 28, Grammy Awards. Together, they performed his classic hit “Tiny Dancer.”

Cyrus changed out of her black velvet Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit for the performance, instead wearing a deep pink gown while the 70-year-old legend donned a signature sparkling suit and sunglasses.

“Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter after they sang together. ” I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years and will cherish each second of your kindness. Let’s kick ass and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic!”

She also posted a GIF from the performance, writing, “When dreams come true.”

The performance comes just four days after Sir Elton John announced he’s retiring from music after one final tour.

“Why now? Well, before the children, I thought … this is what I’m going be doing till the day I die,” the father of Elijah, 5, and Zachary 7, said on Good Morning America on Thursday, January 25. “But I don’t want to be traveling away from my children … I’d rather be with my children than still be playing shows.”

“My priorities have changed in my life. We had children and that changed our lives,” John said about the kids he shares with husband David Furnish. “In 2015, David and I sat down with the school schedule and I said, ‘I don’t want to miss too much of this.’”

Sir Elton John is set to embark on a three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour beginning in September.

