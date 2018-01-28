GRAMMYS

Grammys 2018: Celebrities React to Kesha’s Powerful ‘Praying’ Performance

By

Taking a stand. Stars including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and La Toya Jackson took to social media to praise Kesha following her powerful performance of “Praying” at the Grammy Awards 2018 on Sunday, January 28. 

That @KeshaRose performance,” Ferguson wrote. “So good.”

Jackson added: “What a statement! #Kesha had me crying #GrammyAwards2018.”

Janelle Monae introduced the performance with an empowering speech about the Time’s Up movement, which helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. Kesha, 30, then took the stage and was joined by Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day and Julia Michaels along with a larger chorus. At the end of the performance, Kesha was seen crying as she hugged the fellow performers. 

Kesha took to Twitter before the show to open up about creating the song and its importance. 

Kesha performance reactions Grammys 2018
Kesha performs with (L-R) Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

“When i wrote praying, with ben abraham and ryan lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” she wrote on Saturday, January 27. “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

I just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way,” she continued in a second tweet. “I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you.”

As previously reported, Kesha was involved in a legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. In 2014, she filed a lawsuit claiming that he was verbally and sexually abusive toward her, which he has denied. Kesha later dropped the lawsuit against him in August 2016 in order to focus on releasing new music. 

See more reactions below to the empowering performance:

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!