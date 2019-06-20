On the road again. Granger Smith announced that he plans to go back on tour after his 3-year-old son River’s tragic death.

“I’m still going to do music,” the country singer, 39, assured fans in a YouTube video on Wednesday, June 19, with his wife, Amber Smith. “In fact, I’m going to go back on tour next week, and I’m going to bring them [Amber, daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln, 5] with me.”

A visibly emotional Amber, 37, chimed in, “We’re all gonna go.”

Granger explained in the couple’s nearly 28-minute vlog, titled “Finding Light in Our Darkest Time,” that he plans to “hold off” on doing backstage meet and greets with fans for the time being.

“I don’t think that’s the best place for me to be right now,” he said. “A. It’s gonna be strange if we have to talk about River, and B. it’s gonna be even stranger if we don’t talk about River. So I think it’s best for all of us … until I get my head straight.”

The Dallas native said that he decided to continue touring because “music has always been my healing” and the “place I’ve always turned to.”

Granger announced on Instagram on June 6 that River died in a “tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.” The “Backroad Song” crooner’s rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that River had drowned at the couple’s home. The Smiths donated his organs.

After recording Wednesday’s vlog with his wife, Granger took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute to their late son and to give fans an update on how they are coping with the loss.

“In my house, we have united stronger and closer than we’ve ever been,” he wrote. “We’ve cried. We’ve smiled. I’ve held my family tight. I’ve found strength from God and used that in the face of adversity so that my wife and children can rely on me. I’ve guarded my heart and my mind during weak moments and graciously accepted all of the encouragement and empathy from so many. I have realized that I will not slave over a search for answers, but instead for meaning. I will focus and then cultivate the light from a dark place, the good from the bad, God’s will from my own plans. I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love. We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv.”

