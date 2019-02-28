Move over, ER! Grey’s Anatomy has officially made TV history as the longest-running medical drama of all time.

In honor of the historic 332nd episode airing on Thursday, February 28, Us Weekly is revisiting the series’ best episodes.

Season 2, Episode 27: “Losing My Religion”

Fans are still mourning the loss of Izzie’s patient-turned-love interest Denny Duquette (guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan), more than 10 years after the episode aired.

Season 6, Episodes 24/25: “Sanctuary,” “Death and All His Friends”

Grey Sloan Memorial was never the same after a man named Gary Clark (guest star Michael O’Neill) brought a gun into the hospital seeking revenge after his wife’s death.

Season 9, Episode 24: “Perfect Storm”

Chaos ensued after the power went out at the hospital while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was in labor with her first child and Jackson (Jesse Williams) ran into a burning bus that caught fire in the parking lot .

Season 2, Episode 16: “It’s the End of the World”

After a paramedic named Hannah (guest star Christina Ricci) placed her hand on a bomb inside a victim’s body to stop the bleeding, Meredith attempted to try to save the patient and the fellow doctors — even if that meant risking her own life. (Not to mention, it aired after Super Bowl XL and became the most watched episode of Grey’s Anatomy ever!)

Season 4, Episodes 17/ 18: “Freedom, Part 1 and 2’

After Meredith and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) argued over their clinical trial, she made the ultimate romantic gesture by outlining their dream house in candles.

Season 10, Episode 24: “Fear (Of the Unknown)”

Sandra Oh’s last episode was inevitably going to be an emotional one for fans, and the tears did not stop flowing after Cristina and Meredith danced it out one last time.

Season 8, Episode 21: “Moment of Truth”

This one is for the Japril fans! Mid-meltdown while taking her board exam, April (Sarah Drew) made the decision to lose her virginity and have sex with Jackson for the first time.

Season 3 Episode 25: “Didn’t We Almost Have it All?”

In the longest-running episode (excluding two-parters), Cristina is left devastated after Richard Burke (Isaiah Washington) called off their wedding. Plus, Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) made her debut.

Season 2 Episode 5: “Bring the Pain”

“Pick me, choose me, love me,” Meredith (now famously) pleaded to McDreamy after his wife Addison (Kate Walsh) returned to town.

Season 12, Episode 9: “The Sound of Silence”

Pompeo delivered one of her best performances after Meredith was attacked by a patient in a powerful episode directed by Denzel Washington.

Tell Us: What is your favorite episode of Grey’s Anatomy? And watch the video above to revisit some of the most iconic moments!

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

