An unwelcome surprise! Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) got a terrifying visit from her past during the Thursday, November 16, midseason finale of Grey’s Anatomy. The shocking reveal stopped her from preventing Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) from making a fatal mistake that probably ended a child’s life.

The midseason finale was full of the drama Grey’s fans live for, so here are the five biggest moments from the ABC show.

Webber Gets Crafty

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital’s entire operating system got hacked. The hackers prevented doctors from accessing any patient records or using almost any technology and demanded $20 million in return. The workers in the hospital were panicking, but tried to remain calm so they wouldn’t freak out patients. However, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) barely even flinched because he’s been in the business so long and knew how to run a hospital without a computer system.

“You are our monitors now people,” he said to the doctors. Kepner made fun of him for taking them “back to the Stone Age,” but stopped laughing when Webber used an old trick to save her patient’s life. “That’s how we did it in the Stone Age,” Webber said. “Back in my day, we didn’t have a pill for every little thing.”

Pierce and Avery Are a Power Couple

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) were acting like the ultimate power doctor couple, even though they aren’t technically together. They bonded about their similar pasts, and how they could have run into each other as children at a country club he attended and she worked at in Boston.

“There are some people you don’t see right away,” Avery said. “Some people just sneak up on you.” They were in the helicopter transporting a patient to another hospital when the helicopter started experiencing bad turbulence. Pierce freaked out and grabbed Avery’s hand before one of the patient’s tubes came lose and squirted blood all over them. Avery then wiped blood off her face, which is kind of romantic.

The sexual tension between these two is honestly getting out of hand!

Bailey Might Get Arrested

The FBI was at Grey Sloan to investigate the technological attack. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) wanted to pay off the hackers to save her patients, but the FBI wouldn’t let her because it would encourage copycats to do similar hacks on other hospitals.

“There is no amount of money that stands in the way of saving a life,” Bailey said. Bailey couldn’t take it any longer and decided to call the “anonymous donor” of the new surgical contest — who was actually Avery — to ask for the money.

“I am making this damn phone call and I am paying this money and after I’ve done that, feel free to arrest me,” she told the agents. Not even the FBI can stand in the way of Bailey protecting her patients.

Arizona and DeLuca Get Flirty … Again

Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) have been broken up for awhile, but started to reconnect again this episode. DeLuca tried to deliver a baby on her own for the first time, but needed some help.

“You’re the kindest person here. You work with mothers. You are a mother,” DeLuca told Arizona. Arizona pulled off the birth perfectly, and it definitely impressed DeLuca. “I missed you,” Deluca said. She’s been hooking up with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) lately, so it looks like that might be coming to an end sooner than later.

Wilson Gets an Unexpected Visitor

Jo Wilson spent the majority of the episode trying to decide whether or not to administer a certain drug to a kid that could either save or kill his life. While she tried to crack the case, Karev comforted the boy who told him that his mother had a crush on Karev.

“If I die, will you marry my mom? She really likes you and I know she’ll be safe,” the child said. Karev reassured him he wasn’t going to die, but his prognosis kept getting worse. He decided to take a gamble and administer the drug, but Wilson discovered it would actually kill the kid. She tried to call her boyfriend to stop him, but couldn’t get through. She was running to the room when she got

stopped at the elevator on the way … by her abusive ex husband.

“Hey, Brooke. Os is it Jo now?” Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison) said, and it looked like she was about to faint. It also looks like Wilson’s world is about to come crashing down.

Because it came out of nowhere and it can take everything away. 😳😳😳#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ncnwA2LsXm — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 17, 2017

The midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC January 18, 2018 at 8 p.m. EST. Tell Us: What did you think of the midseason finale?

