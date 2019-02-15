Family is everything? After Betty (Peyton Kennedy) revealed all the secrets she’s been keeping from Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd), they were faced with another huge shock when her real parents showed up at the hospital looking for her on the Thursday, February 14, episode of Grey’s Anatomy.
Their unexpected arrival put Amelia in the awkward position of telling them that their daughter has a son, Leo … who Amelia and Owen were terrified would now be taken away from them.
But even though the future was uncertain, Amelia was the only one who could comfort Betty’s (real name: Brittany) mom — played by guest star Jennifer Grey — when she panicked about where her daughter was.
“I’m an addict, too. I did all of that. I ran away, I lied, I broke my mother’s heart over and over again,” Amelia said. “When I got clean, she was the last person I wanted to see. The shame was too great. I’m sure you’re a good mom, and I promise you, your little girl is still in there.”
But after Betty’s parents heard that Amelia was “another drug addict,” they immediately started making plans to get custody of Leo. Owen was outraged with Amelia for divulging that piece of information, giving them anything they could use against them to win Leo
in the end.
Getting Maggie’s Approval
Now that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has officially decided to pursue DeLuca (Giacomo
Gianniotti), she wanted to talk to Maggie (Kelly McCreary) about it, being that they were once
a thing. But Maggie was already having a pretty bad day — one of her med school bullies came in needing a complicated surgery, and Maggie was the only one who could help her.
But regardless of Maggie’s personal feelings about her, she still found a way to place the stent, using a procedure she’d never done before with Meredith assisting. The surgery was successful, and that finally allowed Maggie and Meredith to talk about DeLuca — and despite her feelings for him in the past, Maggie totally approved.
“He’s a good guy. I don’t think he’s ever not a good guy. He’s got your back,” Maggie reassured Meredith.
Bailey Wants Her Job Back
Alex (Justin Chambers) was getting all the recognition for being the interim chief instead of Bailey (Chandra Wilson), as his picture was put on the wall at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Not getting the proper credit was finally getting to her, and Bailey decided she wanted to be the chief again … but Alex wasn’t about to let that happen.
“I kicked this job’s ass, just like Weber told me to,” Alex said, reminding her that they’d agreed to a six month contract and he planned to keep it.Bailey was angry, but she also admitted she was proud of him — after all, she hadn’t even expected him to survive his internship.
Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.
