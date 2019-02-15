Family is everything? After Betty (Peyton Kennedy) revealed all the secrets she’s been keeping from Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd), they were faced with another huge shock when her real parents showed up at the hospital looking for her on the Thursday, February 14, episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Their unexpected arrival put Amelia in the awkward position of telling them that their daughter has a son, Leo … who Amelia and Owen were terrified would now be taken away from them.

But even though the future was uncertain, Amelia was the only one who could comfort Betty’s (real name: Brittany) mom — played by guest star Jennifer Grey — when she panicked about where her daughter was.

“I’m an addict, too. I did all of that. I ran away, I lied, I broke my mother’s heart over and over again,” Amelia said. “When I got clean, she was the last person I wanted to see. The shame was too great. I’m sure you’re a good mom, and I promise you, your little girl is still in there.”

But after Betty’s parents heard that Amelia was “another drug addict,” they immediately started making plans to get custody of Leo. Owen was outraged with Amelia for divulging that piece of information, giving them anything they could use against them to win Leo

in the end.

Getting Maggie’s Approval

Now that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has officially decided to pursue DeLuca (Giacomo

Gianniotti), she wanted to talk to Maggie (Kelly McCreary) about it, being that they were once

a thing. But Maggie was already having a pretty bad day — one of her med school bullies came in needing a complicated surgery, and Maggie was the only one who could help her.

But regardless of Maggie’s personal feelings about her, she still found a way to place the stent, using a procedure she’d never done before with Meredith assisting. The surgery was successful, and that finally allowed Maggie and Meredith to talk about DeLuca — and despite her feelings for him in the past, Maggie totally approved.

“He’s a good guy. I don’t think he’s ever not a good guy. He’s got your back,” Maggie reassured Meredith.