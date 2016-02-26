All is fair in love and war — just ask the gang from Grey's Anatomy. The ABC medical drama's Thursday, February 25, episode was dedicated to the tumultuous relationship between Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew). To say that the married couple has weathered some hurricane-grade storms would be an understatement, but it seems they have reached their breaking point.

April Wasn't Happy to Be Served With Divorce Papers

"It's been four weeks! That's all the counseling you could handle before bailing?" the religious redhead shouted at her soon-to-be ex as the story began. "You just serve me papers, just like that! Do you have any idea what a slap in the face this is?"

April then demanded to know when he'd decided they were done, and while it was unclear whether she got the answer, viewers did: It was sometime during a fight in a parking lot about whether their therapist thought they should be having sex. (It's probably worth noting that even through the worst times, they seemed to have a lot of sex.)

Don't Suggest Divorce Over Chinese Food

But while he may have decided, finally, on divorce during that fight in the parking lot, he suggested divorce during a takeout meal of Chinese food. The evening started off nicely enough, with April blissfully unaware of what was coming. They dug in with their chopsticks when Jackson said, "We need to talk about getting a divorce." If looks could kill, Jackson would have died then and there. "We're not even living together!" he added. "This is the first substantial conversation we've had in months."

The trauma surgeon blasted back, "I want to talk to you, but we're having two different conversations. Because I want to work on things, and you want to end them!"

Jackson didn't see things that way. "You left me! You walked away! You ran halfway across the world!" he shouted (not mentioning that he'd tried to join her, but more on that later).

"What pisses you off so much? That I chose to go after the thing that I need to heal? Or that the thing that I needed wasn't you?" April asked.

"The thing that I needed was you!" the plastic surgeon screamed as tears welled in his eyes. The fight ended with April chucking about a hundred fortune cookies at him … before they ended up having sex. Sigh.

Flashbacks Gone Wild

In a series of scattered flashbacks, new details about Jackson and April's relationship were revealed. They had lots of disagreements (though no throw-down fights) about religion, he had wanted to try for another baby after Samuel died (and she bit his head off for even suggesting such a thing), and he'd tried to join her on her escape to Jordan (but he'd tragically missed the plane).

Oh, and she had insisted that they not have sex until their wedding night, but she caved the night before — and she seemed OK with that.

Jackson Has Another Woman, Sort Of



But April hadn't been the only woman in Jackson's life. Through all the ups and downs with April, he had been building a bond with Tatiana, the beautiful patient whose face had been burned off with acid. In yet another flashback, April gave Jackson a pep talk before he first went to begin one of what would be numerous operations to heal Tatiana.

Jackson was terrified that he couldn't do the surgery without Sloan (Eric Dane) — but Sloan was "on a plane to Idaho" and virtually unreachable, which meant Jackson had no choice. April assured him he could handle this. It seemed likely that her pep talk had given him the confidence boost he needed to go do what needed to be done, thereby fueling her husband's bond with another woman.

While, for the most part, Jackson seemed focused on his work with Tatiana, lines were crossed from time to time — or blurred, at least. After one of Jackson's surgeries proved unsuccessful, Tatiana said, "It's crappy because this one's happening right before Christmas when your wife's off being some superhero in the desert and I was around for what happened this time last year when you lost Samuel." She took his hand in hers and added, "I know things have to be tough for you right now." Whether it was a subtle play for the handsome surgeon or a friendly gesture was left undefined, but a flash-forward to Tatiana's wedding, with Jackson in a suit, hinted otherwise.

It turned out, however, that Jackson and Tatiana were not getting married after all. He was just walking her down the aisle at her wedding to some other guy.

April Drops a Bombshell

But not even that revelation could save Jackson and April's marriage. As they sat across from each other in a lawyer's office, April asked Jackson if this was what he really wanted. When he didn't say anything, she signed the papers.

In an effort to lift April's spirits, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) dropped by her pad with boatloads of booze — only for April to say she wasn't going to drink. Arizona made some joke asking April if she was pregnant.

"According to the test I took this morning, yeah, actually, I think I am," April said. Guess she didn't feel the need to tell Jackson that small detail before they made their divorce official.

Tell Us: Do you think Jackson and April should get back together?

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!