‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: What Is Going on With Richard Webber?

A crushing reality. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) showed signs of Alzheimer’s disease and even forgot who Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was during the Thursday, April 2, episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

After he had a total meltdown at a conference during the last episode, his mental state only further deteriorated, causing Grey to even turn to Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) for answers. Catch up on what you might have missed this week below!

Webber was in the hospital and it was all hands on deck to figure out what was wrong with him. As they ran tests, things only looked worse, as he was unable to draw basic shapes and was forgetting names. He even was hallucinating that he was performing surgery, and Grey walked into him holding a scalpel to his own stomach.

“I can fix you because you are the one that taught me everything I know,” Grey told her mentor. “I’m not ready to let you go yet.”

He responded by calling her Ellis, and things only got worse. In front of his wife Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), he revealed he thought he was still married to his ex-wife Adele. All signs pointed to Alzheimer’s, but Grey wouldn’t give up until she found a solution.

Even though Deluca’s been suspended from the hospital to get some rest after his own mental health episode, he was sneaking around the hospital to try to figure out Webber’s diagnosis.

Elsewhere in the episode, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) thought she went into labor. Even though it wasn’t the real deal, she and Link (Chris Carmack) were both excited and freaked out to become parents.

Also, things between Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) got more complicated, which led to Teddy asking Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) to marry her as soon as possible, seemingly so she wouldn’t have time to second guess it.

The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy airs ABC Thursday, April 9, at 9 p.m. ET.