The beginning of the end? Grey’s Anatomy hinted that longtime character Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) might be nearing his end on the show during the Thursday, March 26 episode. While giving a speech at a conference, he started having delusions and speaking nonsense and everyone was concerned. Catch up on what you might have missed this week below.

Webber, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) were attending a conference where he was supposed to speak. He was spending a lot of time preparing his presentation, which he seemed to be doing with his estranged wife Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen).

However, their supposed rekindling was just an illusion — Webber had imagined Catherine’s presence at the conference the whole time while she was back at Grey Sloan Memorial preparing to watch his speech.

Webber claimed during his speech that he found the cure to cancer thanks to the help of his wife, referring to some pillow talk with Catherine that he had imagined.

“What is he doing? What is happening?” Catherine said while watching the footage.

He made no sense to everyone, and Pierce ended up cutting his speech short and calling for medical personnel. “Someone please call 911. I think he’s having a stroke,” she said before the stream was cut off. Meanwhile, he had no idea who she was.

Even though Catherine thought at first that Webber had just relapsed and was drunk, that wasn’t the case.

Teddy’s Secrets Revealed

Meanwhile, Teddy had an entirely different experience at the conference. She met up with old friend Clare, a woman that she shared a room with alongside Allison, their friend that died on September 11. Clare and Allison were dating, but Allison was having a secret affair with Teddy. When Teddy ran into her old roommate who was aware of her secret, she had to apologize and referenced her current love triangle with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

“I thought no one could love more than one person at once,” Teddy said. “Allison did love me, yes, but she loved you too.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.