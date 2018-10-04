Jackson’s journey to find himself continued … outside of Grey Sloan Memorial. The resident plastic surgeon up and left the hospital without telling his almost-fiancée, Maggie.

Leave of Absence

After his accidental proposal (and a newfound look on fate following their near car accident), Jackson (Jesse Williams) took a leave of absence, but didn’t give Maggie (Kelly McCreary) any warning After discovering he wasn’t at work, Maggie learned via a voicemail that Jackson needed to “clear his head” and “get some answers. (He claimed he wouldn’t be able to go if he told her in person.)

“Is there something wrong with me?” Maggie asked Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). “I almost died, too, and all I feel is lucky.”

Though Maggie typed out a text to Jackson about wanting to talk, she decided not to send it.

What’s in a Label?

Despite not being able to put a label on their relationship, Amelia and Owen (Kevin McKidd) were hot and heavy in the beginning of the episode. However, that didn’t stop Maggie from encouraging the new “Ortho God” Link (Chris Carmack) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) to ask the neurosurgeon out. Amelia rejected all invites, but did confront her sister” about the set-ups. In the end, she learned about Jackson and didn’t blame Maggie. Amelia and Owen were also happy for the first time in … ever? Time will tell how long that lasts. (Paging Dr. Teddy Altman!)

Chief Alex

Alex (Justin Chambers) started off his first day as interim chief with a new parking spot and his first proposal — and he wasted no time using his new power to take advantage of both. After Link approached him about a new prosthetic arm concept, Alex quickly signed the paperwork for the money (and the 3-D printer) needed to make the concept a reality.

Things took an awkward turn, however, when Alex was forced to step in during Dr. Richard Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) confrontation with a patient. As a recovering alcoholic, Webber took it upon himself to confront the high-school metal shop teacher, who had a blood alcohol content well over the legal limit when he passed out during class, causing serious injuries to two students using heavy machinery. When things got heated Alex, who started at Grey Sloan when Webber was chief, kicked his elder out of the OR. Despite the warning, Webber decided to test the patient and seemingly put a cup of alcohol in front of the man.The man didn’t drink what turned out to be water instead of vodka, but his blood alcohol content still went through the roof.” Webber later diagnosed the patient with a rare disease called auto-brewery syndrome, which resulted in the high blood alcohol levels.

Elsewhere in the hospital, a patient who was left in the ER waiting room with intern Vikram (Rushi Kota) for too long died. Alex was told he was “killing” it as chief — but not in a good way. As a result, Alex fired Vik, and then learned he was approving payments for the month, not the quarter (a.k.a spending way too much money).

Still Matchmaking

CeCe (Caroline Clay) was still in at Grey Sloan Memorial recovering from the car accident from the two-hour season premiere, which means she was still working on setting up Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) with a new man. In an effort to get to know Meredith better, CeCe asked her questions about her parents. After not getting the answers she needed or any answers at all — CeCe took a different approach, encouraging Meredith to go shopping and buy five new outfits.

Tell Us: Where do you think Jackson went? Will Amelia and Owen’s happiness last?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

